Valley, AL

Family, friends to raise money for pediatric cancer research

By Cole Trahan
Valley Times-News
 8 days ago

On Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. eastern time, a lemonade stand will raise money for pediatric cancer research at Daniel’s Drive Inn at 210 US-29 in Valley. The fundraiser is being conducted through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. An event description written by event organizer Makenzie Hadaway says that when she was 11, she lost one of her good friends, Meagan Bonner, to childhood cancer. She named her daughter, who was born on the day Bonner died, after her childhood friend.

