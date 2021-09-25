CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Branch, MI

West Branch Man Sentenced to Federal Prison on Tax Charges

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man from West Branch has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on charges of filing false tax returns and aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns. 53-year-old Christopher Fratine was ordered to pay just over $84,000 in restitution to the IRS. Fratine pleaded guilty in July 2019 to five counts of making a false tax return and four counts of aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns before United States District Judge Thomas Ludington. Sentencing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

