In September last year, Mobvoi launched the TicWatch Pro 3 — the first Wear OS smartwatch based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. Up until Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series earlier this year, the TicWatch Pro 3 was one of the best Wear OS smartwatches you could get on the market. But now that it has some stiff competition, Mobvoi is gearing up to launch the next-gen model. Although the company hasn’t revealed any official information about the upcoming smartwatch, an Italian YouTuber has got his hands on it ahead of the official launch.

