Construction Complete on Surprise’s Fire Station 308 at Litchfield & Cactus Roads
Construction is complete on Surprise’s Fire Station 308, located on the south side of Cactus Road, east of Litchfield Road, and the station is operational as of today. This public safety project was completed as part of the voter-approved 2017 General Obligation Bond to meet the needs of our city’s growing service call demand. The southeast portion of Surprise, where this station is located, continues to see growth in new homes, schools, commercial businesses and large manufacturers.www.signalsaz.com
