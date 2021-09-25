Chargers Unleashed: The Athletic’s Nate Taylor Talks Chargers vs Chiefs Matchup | The Secret To Beating Patrick Mahomes

On this Episode, we are joined by Nate Taylor from The Athletic to help preview the week three matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs. What are the keys to beating Patrick Mahomes? How can the Los Angeles Chargers go into Arrowhead Stadium and beat KC? Who are the key matchups? How impressive has Justin Herbert been? What defense is going to perform better? What is the secret to beating the Chiefs? All this and more on this amazing conversation with Nate Taylor from The Athletic. Don’t miss this chargers preview of the week three matchup where we highlight Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers vs Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Tune in!