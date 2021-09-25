CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers Unleashed: The Athletic’s Nate Taylor Talks Chargers vs Chiefs Matchup | The Secret To Beating Patrick Mahomes

By Ryan Dyrud
lafbnetwork.com
 8 days ago

On this Episode, we are joined by Nate Taylor from The Athletic to help preview the week three matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs. What are the keys to beating Patrick Mahomes? How can the Los Angeles Chargers go into Arrowhead Stadium and beat KC? Who are the key matchups? How impressive has Justin Herbert been? What defense is going to perform better? What is the secret to beating the Chiefs? All this and more on this amazing conversation with Nate Taylor from The Athletic. Don’t miss this chargers preview of the week three matchup where we highlight Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers vs Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Tune in!

www.lafbnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
everythinglubbock.com

Mickey’s keys to beating Los Angeles Chargers

FRISCO, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — The Cowboys head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers and avoid starting the season 0-2 for the first time since 2010. The Cowboys will be without one of the best defensive players, DeMarcus Lawrence. Rookie Micah Parsons is expected to step up and help the pass rush. Defensive end Randy Gregory and safety Donavon Wilson have also been ruled out.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Taylor
chargers

Top Moments From Chargers vs Chiefs

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Athletic#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Lafb Network#Chargers Unleashed#Hof#Lac Unleashed#Instagram
prosportsoutlook.com

It took the Best Game of Lamar Jackson’s Career to Beat Patrick Mahomes

Sunday Night Football was one for the books as another primetime game has more than lived up to the hype in the 2021 NFL season. It looked like the loaded Kansas City Chiefs were going to run away with the win, but Baltimore’s defense forced the first INT in Patrick Mahomes‘ career during September (previously 37 TD to 0 INT) and everything changed from there. Lamar Jackson made some electric plays to get the Ravens back in it and came through with some clutch conversions to cap off his biggest regular season win yet.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald-Palladium

Chargers rally to beat turnover-prone Chiefs 30-24 in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chargers had just turned the Kansas City Chiefs over for the fourth time Sunday. Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley was left with a crucial fourth-down call with less than a minute left in a tie game. Send out his kicker for a 48-yard field...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen, stream Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to secure their first divisional win of the season, as they’re set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s matchup:. Game Information. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday, Sept. 26 —...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Second half discussion

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers continues at Arrowhead Stadium. If you need the first half discussion, here it is.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy