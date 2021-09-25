Download the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro wallpapers

This year the Pro variants of the new iPhones come with a few more advanced features. Compared to the vanilla iPhone 13 and the mini variant, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have a more powerful chipset and better cameras, as well as additional camera technologies. But what are the differences between the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max? If you compare them with the above-mentioned phones you will find a lot of differences, but you can not tell the same if you compare these two devices. In order to give you the most complete idea on the matter, we decided to highlight the differences between the Pro in the Pro Max through a specs comparison.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO