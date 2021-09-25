CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants news, 9/25: Evan Engram, Odell Beckham, more

Cover picture for the articleJones’ 122 rushing yards trail only Lamar Jackson and Jalen hurts among quarterbacks. Engram has never said anything disparaging about the organization or fans, but it’s clear he hears the noise. He was booed at the Giants’ one open practice of training camp, so how can he not?. “I just...

New York Giants Hoping for Tight End Evan Engram's Return from Calf Injury

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram's calf injury suffered in the preseason finale on August 29 was significant enough to where thought was given to placing him on injured reserve to start the season. But in the end, rather than put Engram on IR, where he would have had...
Evan Engram (calf) limited at practice Wednesday

Engram continues to suffer from a calf injury he sustained during the preseason but was able to log a limited practice on Wednesday. He's a risky fringe-TE1 if he starts against Atlanta on Sunday, mainly due to the nature of his injury. However, the Falcons have surrendered the second-highest (22.2 FPPG) points to opposing tight ends this season. QB Daniel Jones also gets a bump if he gets his top tight end target back in an already favorable matchup at home in Week 3.
Fantasy Updates: Latest news on injured Amari Cooper & Odell Beckham Jr., status update on Will Fuller affecting Week 3 rankings

Pass-catchers Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller, and Evan Engram were all inactive last week but all look on track to suit up in Week 3. Amari Cooper was injured late in his Week 2 game, so we'll have to monitor him moving forward. We'll provide the latest news here and do our best to figure out who will benefit in fantasy if any of these pass-catchers are inactive in Week 3. Injuries always affect rankings, so be sure to check our updated rankings if one or more of these players' statuses head south.
Giants’ Evan Engram takes critical step toward potential Week 3 return

The Giants evaluated the injury late in the summer and determined tight end Evan Engram did not need to go on injured reserve, a move that would have kept him out for the first three weeks of the season. The medical prognosis was Engram would likely miss the first two games with his strained calf, but should be ready to return for Week 3.
New York Giants: Kenny Golladay and Evan Engram set to play

The New York Giants, for the most part, haven’t had all of their weapons on the field at one time this season. While Saquon Barkley was able to come back in week 1, the Giants have dealt with a number of other injuries and names such as Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Evan Engram have either missed time or been at risk of doing so.
Giants vs. Falcons injury news: Evan Engram limited, still uncertain for Sunday

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, who has missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury, continued to be a limited practice participant on Wednesday as the Giants worked to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Three Giants — Cam Brown (hamstring),...
Giants' Evan Engram: Deemed questionable, but optimistic

Engram (calf) believes he's ready to return for Sunday's game against Atlanta, but the Giants have him listed as questionable on their final injury report, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Engram said a "great" week of practice has him ready for his season debut, though the Giants listed him as...
Giants' Evan Engram anxious to return after two-week absence

A year ago, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram managed to play in all 16 of the team’s games. It was the first time in his professional career he was able to take on a full season slate. That will not be repeated here in 2021. Engram has already...
Giants TE Evan Engram confident he'll play Sunday against Falcons

Giants tight end Evan Engram was listed as questionable on Friday for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. But there doesn’t seem to be much question in Engram’s mind that he’s going to be able to make his season debut after missing the first two games with a calf injury. "I had...
Evan Engram booed by fans, then leaves field to Bronx cheers

Evan Engram returned from a calf injury that caused him to miss the first two games of the season. Was he cheered on Sunday?. Yes, but in the worst way possible. The crowd at MetLife Stadium, whose sourness on the former first-round pick was only amplified by his fumble late in the first half, applauded whenever he left the field during personnel shifts. It was an ugly reminder of their distaste for the tight end who was booed lustily in the second half when he failed to catch a pass that was tipped away from him.
Giants' Evan Engram: Limited again at practice

Engram (calf) was limited at practice Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Engram has ramped up his activity level this week as he prepares for his potential season debut, logging capped sessions to date. He even served as the No. 1 tight end during drills Wednesday, implying the Giants are getting close to clearing him for game action. Friday's injury report could give some insight into whether Engram's return to play is near.
Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers

Opening Statement: All right, so we're wrapping up the week today obviously, with reviewing all phases, installing red area and reviewing our big four. So, there will be a lot of work for our guys on the field today. We've had two good days of practice, a lot of intense competition within the squad and they really came to work this week. I've been very pleased with the way they're going in the classroom and on the field. Today will be a big day for us making sure we go ahead and get everything going. Obviously, we're never going to go ahead and tie a bow on it. The hay is never really in the barn for us. We're always looking to go ahead and make adjustments and add anything we think is going to help, or take something out we think is a little bit of overkill. We'll continue our game prep tomorrow and Saturday until up to one o'clock on Sunday. Any questions you may have, I'll answer right now.
Giants defend Evan Engram after fans cheer him OFF the field

2020 Pro-Bowl tight end Evan Engram made his first appearance of the season for the New York Giants on Sunday. The mistake-prone tight end made fumbled in a two-minute drill to conclude the first half, and had a third-quarter drop. His mishaps were not received well by the Giants’ faithful at MetLife Stadium.
Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram look to propel Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Saquon Barkley feels well enough to play better. Evan Engram feels well enough to just play. The Giants' two former first-round draft choices each hope to help push the team to its first victory of the season Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons visit MetLife Stadium. Both teams are 0-2.
What happened to Evan Engram? NY Giants might be at inflection point with TE

After the Giants selected Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram 23rd overall in the 2017 NFL draft many had high expectations, but he has yet to live up to them. After coming off a senior season where he put up 65 catches for 926 yards and 6 TD’s it seemed like Engram was primed for success in the NFL. But so far, whether it be due to injury, or his own fault, that has not been the case. Sunday may have been rock bottom for the NY Giants Pro Bowler.
Giants fans let Evan Engram hear it in loss to Falcons

A day of booing the Giants from the top of the organization on down turned vicious at Evan Engram’s expense. The 75,307 disgusted fans at MetLife Stadium twice cheered when Engram left the game Sunday during a 17-14 loss to the Falcons. Making his season debut after two games missed due to a calf injury, Engram lost a fumble in the second quarter and was the target of a tipped pass that fell at his feet on the Giants’ final drive in a tie game.
New York Giants: Evan Engram responds to boos, being cheered off field

Despite hopes that things might improve this season, it looks like the cycle is continuing for New York Giants tight end Evan Engram. Each season it’s looking more like a change of scenery would benefit both the player and the team, and that idea is backed up by the outcome in Engram’s 2021 season debut.
