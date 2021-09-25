The king of New York -- Top moments of Eli Manning's career with the New York Giants

Eli Manning might have come from football royalty and might have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft. But if anyone was expecting the crown prince to walk in with his nose up in the air and bearing a sense of superiority as he balanced his crown, what they got instead was a young man who never really wanted to wear the crown, and who, instead, considered himself just another one of the guys looking to be part of a winning culture.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO