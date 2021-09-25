It’s All Schuchart At Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio — Logan Schuchart led the final eight laps to score his second-straight BeFour the Crown Showdown victory Friday night at Eldora Speedway. After a tough opening half to the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series campaign, the Drydene Performance Products No. 1a roared to life over the past month with three wins in the last five races. His stellar stretch has been good enough to propel him into a tie with Sheldon Haudenschild for fifth in the standings.