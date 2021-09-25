Dominican’s Kelsey Major gets challenged by Newman’s Ava Hartman at MCA Cub Run; Mandeville’s Nathan Fontan wins boys race
Dominican senior Kelsey Major began her cross country racing season Saturday and got more of a push than she might have expected from Newman sophomore Ava Hartman. Major, the reigning Class 5A state cross country champion, broke away from a group of four other runners but could hear Hartman’s footsteps behind her until the final stretch of a 3-mile race Major won at City Park.www.nola.com
