What is the Creature in the Midnight Mass?

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Midnight Mass’ is a heavy and complex show that explores a wide variety of themes — from faith to sobriety to love to grief to death to Islamophobia. However, it’s ultimately a horror series, and there is a supernatural entity. While traveling from Jerusalem to Damascus, Monsignor Pruitt, the preacher at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Crockett Island, got lost in the desert. Following the advent of a storm, he sought shelter in a cave or an ancient ruin. Inside it, he encountered a creature — humanoid, but clearly not human and with bat-like wings. It bit into Monsignor’s neck and drank blood before feeding him its own blood.

