Dortmund slumps to defeat at Gladbach without Haaland, Reus

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — No Erling Haaland, no Marco Reus. Borussia Mönchengladbach highlighted Borussia Dortmund’s reliance on its two star players as it dealt its Bundesliga rival a 1-0 defeat in former Gladbach coach Marco Rose’s return on Saturday.

www.ftimes.com

