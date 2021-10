After what was a mostly successful conference for the Labour leader, what now should Boris Johnson do about Sir Keir Starmer? It looks like Starmer is reasonably secure in his post, having engineered a couple of vital rule changes that make it more difficult to challenge him or dislodge his loyalist MPs. The leader of the opposition is here to stay, in other words, and he has derided the prime minister not as a “nasty man” but as a “trivial man”, a one-trick trickster. Now the prime minister will have to find a way of dealing with him. He has a few options.

