CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Crew Series Might Return as New Game’s Existence Allegedly Leaks

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dataminer may have just discovered a new Crew game in development at Ubisoft. This would be the first since The Crew 2 was launched in 2018. The Crew was a racing game made by Ubisoft — not a particularly well-beloved one if memory serves, but it was liked enough to get a sequel. Now apparently Ubisoft has another entry in the works. I can’t say I’m surprised exactly, but perhaps curious to see if they can make one that sticks in the memory a bit more than the previous Crew games did.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Resident Evil Fans Forced Into Waiting On Mysterious New Nintendo Switch Game

When it comes to the Resident Evil franchise, there are a ton of great video games available to play right now. This survival horror franchise blew up since its first initial release on the original PlayStation. However, with such a massively popular video game franchise, plenty of rumors are bound to pop up. A past leak suggested a few games were in the works, with industry insiders pointing to one project in particular of being a Nintendo Switch Resident Evil game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New Kirby Game Seemingly Leaked Ahead of Nintendo Direct

A new Kirby game, possibly called Kirby: Discovery of the Stars, seems to have leaked ahead of today's Nintendo Direct. Found in Nintendo Japan's release schedule by ResetEra user Oracion (image below), the game art seems to show Kirby in front of an overgrown cityscape. The Last of Us: Kirby Edition, anyone?
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

PS Plus Free Games October 2021: New leaks and predictions

The monthly PS Plus Free Games always make a splash with some nice new games and underground indies. Luckily, Sony are very fond of choreographing what we might see and when we will see it. As for the PS Plus free games in October 2021, this is what we know about them so far.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Game Might Be Open-World With Multiplayer

There are a number of rumors out there already that developer Quantic Dream has been working on a new Star Wars game, rumors which have now been further validated as well as detailed. According to a new report by Kotaku earlier today, “a separate source” has confirmed that Quantic Dream...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
knowtechie.com

This new PS5 game might be the most realistic looking game ever

When the latest generation of consoles was released upon the world – the PS5 and Xbox Series X – there was a lot to look forward to. But as it goes, one of the most exciting aspects was what these consoles would be able to accomplish graphically. While there have...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Squid Game Season 2: Netflix Creator Address if Series Will Return

For the past week Netflix has been overrun with a surprising new show in their Top 10, the Korean original drama series Squid Game. Produced by the streamer, Squid Game tells the story of a group of down-on-their-luck individuals eager for cash and recruited to play in a series of children's games that put their lives on the line, but which offer a tremendous cash prize. The series has exploded in popularity on Netflix since it premiered but only nine episodes exist, so what are the odds of a second season? Squid Game's creator says he's not even thinking about it just yet.
TV SERIES
Nintendo Life

A New Kirby Game Just Leaked On Nintendo Japan's Website

According to our trusty Google Translate, the name translates to "Kirby Discovery of the Stars", or "Kirby's Dream Land Discovery". Looks like it'll also be getting a physical version, assuming that's what "package version" means. We won't have long to wait to find out more, as the Nintendo Direct airs...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Crew: Orlando leaks but it's not actually set in Orlando

The next entry in The Crew franchise may have leaked, and it looks like Ubisoft's open-world racing series is expanding its focus beyond the contiguous United States. Reddit user RacingGameGuru0300 posted a set of images which they claim to have datamined from The Crew 2 updates, saying the pictures had been lurking in the game's files for a while. The images bear the title "The Crew 2: Orlando," but the work-in-progress assets point toward the island of Hawai'i rather than the Floridian city of Orlando.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crew 2#Project Orlando#Dlc
mspoweruser.com

A new The Crew game has leaked online

Screenshots for a new game in The Crew franchise dubbed Project Orlando has been leaked onto Reddit by user RacingGameGuru0300. Despite only recently being datamined, these screenshots have reportedly been present in The Crew 2’s files for some time, as it’s believed that Project Orlando was once planned to be a DLC for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

The Crew: Orlando Leaked, Could Feature Battle Royale

There appears to be a new installment in the works for The Crew franchise which will apparently address concerns of its predecessors. Earlier today, several images were data mined from The Crew 2 (via Reddit) to uncover something new called Project Orlando. Taking to Twitter right after, known leaker Tom...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

New World’s "Legends Of The New World" Series Offers Some Insight Into The Game’s Lore

Amazon’s New World is just five days away so of course it’s hype time. Aside from the usual trailers, the company has been dropping short (a minute long or so) videos offering very brief looks into the game’s lore and the island of Aeternum. I think the videos are pretty much what they’d expect, with talk of adventure, secrets, mysteries, war, and a “harsh new world”, oh yes...and destiny, eternity, and all that jazz.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

October’s PlayStation Plus games have been leaked

For the second month in a row, this month’s PlayStation Plus games have been leaked, with Billbill-Kun on Dealabs revealing the lineup. According to the leak, this October’s lineup of PlayStation Plus games will include Hell Let Loose for the PlayStation 5, as well as Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21 for the PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
gameranx.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Lead Quest Designer Asks Players For Help On The Retrospective

Leading to 2020, there was one game, in particular, that seemed to be on everyone’s wishlist. Cyberpunk 2077 was this great new upcoming video game release in player’s minds. It was also given some notability because of who was developing the title, CD Projekt Red. After their work on The Witcher franchise, the studio opted to bring out something new. However, when it launched, the game was a mess. So now the lead quest designer wants to hear from players on what stuck with them, if anything, from this recent installment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Leaks Two New Minecraft Games

According to a prominent Xbox insider, Xbox Game Studios and Mojang Studios are working on not one, but two new Minecraft games, presumably of the spin-off nature, as it's unlikely Microsoft is about to pull the "Minecraft 2" trigger. The report comes the way of Jez Corden, who doesn't say much but notes the information comes from not just one trusted source, but at least two trusted sources, if not more. Unfortunately, Corden doesn't divulge many specifics, but he does suggest that Mojang has slyly teased these games in the past.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Horizon Forbidden West Character Model Improvements Detailed

Horizon Forbidden West being delayed from 2021 until February 2022 was a painful blow to the gaming community. The title was initially announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event in 2020, and in May 2021, Guerrilla Games gave fans their first glimpse into what they could truly expect from the title with a 14-minute gameplay trailer. Desperation reached a fever pitch–after all, the original Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the most visually stunning games for the PlayStation 4. Forbidden West is promising to blow even that out of the water when it finally releases early next year. In a new blog post made by Guerrilla Games Community Lead Bo de Vries, some in-depth insight regarding Aloy’s updated character model has been released, and expectations have once again begun to skyrocket.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Player Discovers Issue with Energy Sword

Halo Infinite has fans of the franchise hyped up as the game inches closer and closer to release. With the technical test underway, lucky players are getting their first taste of the new major title, and feedback has been largely positive–though, as is the point of a technical test, some interesting bugs and odd findings have been reported, including a very extreme type of aim assist. Now, another player has come forward to address something potentially problematic: Halo Infinite‘s energy sword happens to lose its charge when it comes into contact with environmental objects able to take damage. Whether this is intentional or not remains to be seen, but the proof is in the footage.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Dev Reminds Players This Is A PlayStation Timed Exclusive

Recently a new console exclusive had hit the marketplace. Ember Lab brought out Kena: Bridge of Spirits which we recently did a Before You Buy episode on the game. In this game, players take a young spirit guide named Kena, who is hunting down a sacred mountain shrine. Throughout the game, players collect these little critters called Rot that can give Kena some powerful abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – 3 Hilariously Overpowered Tricks & Traps

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is an immense RPG with one of the most complex class systems in gaming. There are so many spells, skills, and Mythic abilities, there’s just no way to totally balance everything — some powers are going to be broken. It took a little while, but players are starting to discover completely busted mechanics that turn even the toughest encounters into easy stomps. There are literally dozens of ways to break the game, but we’ve found two tricks (and traps) that are so OP, they’ve just got to be shared.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

A new entry in The Crew series has reportedly leaked

Details of a new entry in Ubisoft’s open-world racing series The Crew have seemingly leaked. Screenshots of the project, which is reportedly dubbed Project Orlando, were uploaded to Imgur on Thursday. Reddit user RacingGameGuru0300 claims to have uncovered the images while datamining updates for The Crew 2. The screenshots have...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy