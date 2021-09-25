The Crew Series Might Return as New Game’s Existence Allegedly Leaks

Halo Infinite has fans of the franchise hyped up as the game inches closer and closer to release. With the technical test underway, lucky players are getting their first taste of the new major title, and feedback has been largely positive–though, as is the point of a technical test, some interesting bugs and odd findings have been reported, including a very extreme type of aim assist. Now, another player has come forward to address something potentially problematic: Halo Infinite‘s energy sword happens to lose its charge when it comes into contact with environmental objects able to take damage. Whether this is intentional or not remains to be seen, but the proof is in the footage.

