The Crew Series Might Return as New Game’s Existence Allegedly Leaks
A dataminer may have just discovered a new Crew game in development at Ubisoft. This would be the first since The Crew 2 was launched in 2018. The Crew was a racing game made by Ubisoft — not a particularly well-beloved one if memory serves, but it was liked enough to get a sequel. Now apparently Ubisoft has another entry in the works. I can’t say I’m surprised exactly, but perhaps curious to see if they can make one that sticks in the memory a bit more than the previous Crew games did.gameranx.com
