Game Day Live Blog: Louisville @ Florida State | Game 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After capturing a thrilling win against UCF, the Louisville football program is hitting the road and heading down south to Tallahassee, Fla., where they will face Florida State for their ACC opener.

After a pair of uninspiring performances against Ole Miss and EKU, the Cardinals kicked it up a notch against the Knights. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 364 yards and three touchdowns, and true freshman linebacker Jaylin Alderman scored a game-winning pick six with 13 seconds left.

As for the Seminoles, they have gotten off to an inauspicious start, having lost all three games played up to this point. They nearly pulled off a season-opening upset against No. 9 Notre Dame in overtime, but have gone downhill since. They lost in heartbreaking fashion to FCS Jacksonville State on a walk-off Hail Mary, then followed that up with a thumping to Wake Forest.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-1 ACC) Game Day Feed:

