CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville @ Florida State | Game 4

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FZtp_0c7wHMsm00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After capturing a thrilling win against UCF, the Louisville football program is hitting the road and heading down south to Tallahassee, Fla., where they will face Florida State for their ACC opener.

After a pair of uninspiring performances against Ole Miss and EKU, the Cardinals kicked it up a notch against the Knights. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 364 yards and three touchdowns, and true freshman linebacker Jaylin Alderman scored a game-winning pick six with 13 seconds left.

As for the Seminoles, they have gotten off to an inauspicious start, having lost all three games played up to this point. They nearly pulled off a season-opening upset against No. 9 Notre Dame in overtime, but have gone downhill since. They lost in heartbreaking fashion to FCS Jacksonville State on a walk-off Hail Mary, then followed that up with a thumping to Wake Forest.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-1 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Rallies, Falls Short at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - With control of the Atlantic Division on the line, the Louisville football program could not extend their three-game win streak, falling 37-34 to No. 24 Wake Forest at Truist Field. Trailing by 10 heading into the fourth quarter after 17 points unanswered by the Demon Deacons (5-0,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Scott Satterfield Questions Officiating From Louisville's Loss at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - During their 37-34 loss at the hands of Wake Forest, Louisville played far from a clean game. They committed nine penalties worth almost 100 yards, were just 4-for-12 on third down, Malik Cunningham had a couple overthrows that would have been guaranteed touchdowns, and Josh Johnson muffed a punt that set Wake Forest up for a field goal to end the first half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Louisville, KY
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Louisville Cardinals#Game Day#Blog#American Football#Ucf#Acc#Ole Miss#Eku#Knights#Jaylin#Fcs Jacksonville State#Wake Forest#Instagram
LouisvilleReport

Jack Bicknell, Renato Brown Preview Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading down to Tallahassee, Fla. for their first true road game of the season, Louisville (3-1, 0-0 ACC) held off a second half rally from Florida State (0-4, 0-2 ACC), escaping Doak Campbell Stadium with a 31-23 win in their first game of ACC play. Next up,...
FLORIDA STATE
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Staying Focused Ahead of Pivotal Division Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A lot can change in just a few short weeks. After getting blown out by Ole Miss to open up the 2021 season, many amongst the fanbase and media started to adjust their expectations for the Louisville football program moving forward. Posting a winning record and making a bowl game was starting to come into question, as was the longevity of Scott Satterfield's tenure as head coach by some.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Opens as Road Underdog at Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville and Wake Forest are both trending in the right direction, but for their week four showdown in Winston-Salem that could have big repercussions in the Atlantic Division, bettors have already established a clear early favorite. According to SI Sportsbook, the Cardinals have opened up as a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Receives Three Votes in AP Top 25 Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capturing a 31-23 win over the Florida State Seminoles in their conference opener, Louisville (3-1, 1-0 ACC) is slowly but surely building more traction within the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. While they are still unranked, the Cardinals received three votes in Week 5 of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Three of the National Football League's 2021 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
NFL
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
371
Followers
647
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy