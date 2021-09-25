CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Eating Leafy Greens Every Day Keep Heart Disease Away?

By Heather Adams
womensrunning.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. It’s no secret that veggies are a healthy food group. Plenty of research exists touting the benefits of increasing your daily vegetable intake, and getting the right amount can help you fight inflammation and see your overall health improve. But there might be even bigger benefits to adding more plants onto your plate, especially when it comes to your risk for heart disease.

www.womensrunning.com

FIRST For Women

This Common Supplement Plus Walking Every Day Helped One Woman Cure Her Fatty Liver Disease

“Aren’t you sleeping well?” Susan Zuckerman-Seely’s mother asked her as she noticed her daughter yawning while they ran some errands. “Ironically,” Susan recalls, “I was sleeping whenever possible because of exhaustion I assumed was from stepping in as a caregiver for my mom and stepdad while working and running my own household and caring for my thenadolescent son.
WORKOUTS
live5news.com

Eating more dairy fat linked to lower heart disease, study says

(CNN) - A new study suggests people with a higher consumption of dairy fat have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than 4,000 60-year-olds in Sweden. They measured blood levels of a particular fatty acid that’s mostly found...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Eating More of These Delicious Dairy Products May Help Protect Against Heart Disease

When you go to the grocery store, do you shun the full-fat dairy products in favor of skim milk, fat-free yogurt, and reduced-fat cheese? Many of us automatically default to these options, having heard for years that full-fat dairy is an artery-clogging evil to be strenuously avoided. But new research indicates that may not be the case at all — and that in fact, consuming more full-fat dairy products could actually lower the risk of heart disease.
HEALTH
STACK

6 Reasons You Should Eat Almonds Every Day

Almonds might be the single most popular snack in America. According to some estimates, Americans consume 10 times as many almonds as they did back in 1965. The reasons behind the explosion in almond consumption are not a big mystery—they’re tasty, they’re convenient and they’ve become synonymous with healthy eating. But do you really know the powers of the almond? Odds are, the benefits of this tree nut are even greater than you imagine. Here are six reasons you should eat almonds every day.
NUTRITION
Birmingham Star

Importance of balanced lifestyle for reducing heart disease

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): World Heart Day, which falls on September 29, is celebrated annually to spread awareness about the importance of keeping the heart fit as it's one of the most important organs that deliver oxygen and nutrients to cells and also removes waste products. Any sign of heart trouble should be taken seriously as it is linked to one's longevity and survival.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

World Heart Day: Can you still get heart disease if you’re fit and active?

We’re often told that regular exercise is great for our health – particularly preventing major diseases like cardiovascular disease. But does that mean if you’re fit and active, you don’t need to worry about ever getting heart disease?Bottom line: while exercise is certainly helpful, nobody is off the hook completely says Dr Sundip Patel, consultant cardiologist at London Bridge Hospital (part of HCA UK).“The simple answer to the question is – and I’m afraid I’ve been seeing it more in recent years – heart disease is no longer a disease of the middle-aged, unfit and overweight, it is now a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Physiological stressors triggering disease in the heart

It's not uncommon for people to live normal, healthy lives without knowledge of any underlying genetic conditions. However, all it takes is one external impact, such as a heart attack, to induce the expression of the condition. This is exactly the situation that occurred in an individual who was severely electrocuted in a work accident. Indeed, following the accident the patient began exhibiting signs of multiple cardiac arrythmias, or irregularities in the normal beating of the heart. In a study recently published at the Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI), Dr. Jonathan Cordeiro found that the individual actually had two overlapping cardiac conditions. "We had previously seen similar situations in individuals who had suffered heart attacks, where a sudden stressor event increases susceptibility to heart diseases later in life. In this situation, electrocution was the physiological stressor that resulted in long-term cardiac alterations," said. Dr. Cordeiro.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
finchannel.com

Warning signs and symptoms of heart disease

Heart disease often develops over time. You may have early signs or symptoms long before you have serious heart problems. Or, you may not realize you are developing heart disease. The warning signs of heart disease may not be obvious. Also, not every person has the same symptoms. Certain symptoms,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WNDU

Medical Moment: Detecting heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans, and the key to survival is early detection and treatment. Now, doctors say the earliest warnings signs might not be found in your heart, but in your eyes. Your next trip to the eye doctor may reveal much more than...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
International Business Times

World Heart Day: Quotes That Highlight Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases, Promote Healthy Living

Created by the World Heart Federation and World Health Organization in 1999, World Heart Day is observed on Sept. 29 every year with an aim to raise awareness of cardiovascular health and stroke prevention. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), including stroke and heart disease, kill 18.6 million people around the world every...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News4Jax.com

Eye health & heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans. The key to survival is early detection and treatment, and doctors say the earliest warning signs may not be found by your cardiologist, but by your ophthalmologist.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

More Than 30,000 Women Have Reported An Alteration In Their Menstrual Cycle After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, 30,000 women claimed their periods changed. Per an article in the British Medical Journal, an investigation is necessary to determine why this happens. Menstrual cycles may be more severe or delayed due to immunological responses and do not constitute a risk to your health, doctors warn.
PUBLIC HEALTH

