Could Eating Leafy Greens Every Day Keep Heart Disease Away?

It's not uncommon for people to live normal, healthy lives without knowledge of any underlying genetic conditions. However, all it takes is one external impact, such as a heart attack, to induce the expression of the condition. This is exactly the situation that occurred in an individual who was severely electrocuted in a work accident. Indeed, following the accident the patient began exhibiting signs of multiple cardiac arrythmias, or irregularities in the normal beating of the heart. In a study recently published at the Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI), Dr. Jonathan Cordeiro found that the individual actually had two overlapping cardiac conditions. "We had previously seen similar situations in individuals who had suffered heart attacks, where a sudden stressor event increases susceptibility to heart diseases later in life. In this situation, electrocution was the physiological stressor that resulted in long-term cardiac alterations," said. Dr. Cordeiro.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO