The Steelers will be without T.J. Watt on Sunday

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT.J. Watt won’t play Sunday for the Steelers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Watt was downgraded to out for the game due to a groin injury. Watt also missed the game last week versus the Raiders due to the same injury. The defense for the Steelers isn’t the same without Watt, who is one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. Derek Carr and the Raiders passed for over 400 yards in that contest. The good news for the Steelers is that cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush, who also missed the game versus the Raiders, are expected to play versus the Bengals.

