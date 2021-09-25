T.J. Watt Ruled Out For Sunday's Game Against Bengals

The Steelers will be without their best player on Sunday. Steelers' director of communication Burt Lauten confirmed that star edge rusher T.J. Watt won’t play against the Bengals due to a groin injury.

Watt joins a list of key Steelers set to miss Sunday's division battle against the Bengals. Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) are also out.

The Steelers franchise cornerstone had a blistering start to the season before missing the second half against Las Vegas last week.

In a game and a half, Watt has seven tackles (6 solo), one tackle for loss, six quarterback hits, three sacks, and two strip-sacks. This news is a huge break for the Bengals and their shaky offensive line.

Undrafted rookie Jamir Jones, who has 2 tackles and one quarterback hit on 16 career snaps, is expected to replace Watt in the lineup.

