China: Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV Sales Exceed 40,000 In August

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's best-selling electric vehicle, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, is reaching new record-level sales again. According to the latest reports, in August the total volume amounted to 41,188 units, which is a new all-time high. It probably means that the company has solved some of its production constraint issues.

insideevs.com

torquenews.com

Tesla Roadster, the fastest car in the world, designed to even float in the air

Tesla has been a totally disruptive company from its very beginnings, which precisely started with the production of the first generation of the Roadster, when they developed it back in 2006. After that came an incredible series of milestones and achievements in the electric vehicle sector, which also expanded to other areas.
CARS
insideevs.com

As Demand Soars, Tesla Launches Largest Delivery Center In Asia

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

The Wuling HongGuang Mini EV Lights Up The Exhibition At Ghana’s 1st E-Mobility Conference

Last Friday, Ghana held its 1st E-Mobility Conference and Exhibition. The conference was organised as part of Ghana’s “Drive Electric Initiative” (DEI-Gh). The Drive Electric Initiative was launched in October 2019. Ghana’s Drive Electric Initiative aims:. To drive the utilisation of Ghana’s excess electricity supply. To produce environmental savings that...
WORLD
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Vs Audi Q4 E-Tron: How Do They Stack Up?

Audi will begin delivering its all-new 2022 Q4 E-tron electric SUV in the US soon. It's not to be confused with the current e-tron, since the Q4 e-tron is a new, less expensive model. The Q4 e-tron will carry a starting price of around $44,000, which is very reasonable for...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Launches First Supercharging Stations In Africa

In recent days, Tesla has opened its first ever Supercharging stations in Africa. There are two of them right now, both in Morocco, in the northern part of the country. The stations are located in Tangier and Casablanca and both equipped with four V2 Supercharging stalls (up to 150 kW):
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn says German automakers are best positioned to challenge Tesla

Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn believes German automakers are best positioned to challenge electric vehicle leader Tesla. Ghosn, speaking from Lebanon, where the former Nissan chairman fled to allude Japanese authorities, mentioned Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen specifically during an interview Friday. Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn believes...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla Delivers Record-Shattering 241,300 Cars In Q3 2021

Tesla has just released its Q3 2021 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here. At 241,300 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations. The target numbers ranged from about 222,000 to 233,500, so Tesla came out on above those expectations.
ECONOMY
WTAJ

US auto sales slump, stalled by car computer chip shortage

DETROIT (AP) — In a normal month before the pandemic, Con Paulos’ Chevy dealership in Jerome, Idaho, sold around 40 new vehicles. In September, it was only six. Now he’s got nothing new in stock, and every car, truck or SUV on order has been sold. Last month, what happened at his dealership about 115 […]
ECONOMY
General Motors
Economy
Cars
Tesla
China
insideevs.com

ABCS Of EVs: C For Cobalt

Hello again, and welcome back to another busy installment of the ABCs of EVs! Today, we’re picking up on where we left off on the last video in the series. We’ll be taking a look at one of the most valuable elements of EV batteries, one that garners a lot of attention. Stick around for the details!
CARS
insideevs.com

GM Plans To Become A Tech Company As It Aims For Tesla Valuation

Reeling from the Bolt EV fire recall, General Motors plans for big announcements next week when the automaker meets with investors. They include positioning itself as a technology platform company and plans for rolling out at least 20 EVs by 2028. This is according to a report by Reuters. In...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

China: NIO Reports 4 Millionth EV Battery Swap

NIO announced that its customers completed 4,000,000 battery swaps at NIO Power Swap stations in China. The first station was opened in 2018. It took a few years to get into the first million swaps in October 2020, and the second million in March 2021, but now it accelerated. "On...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Norway’s EVs Break Through The 90% Barrier — Tesla Takes Top Two Trophies

Norway’s plugin electric vehicle market share in September broke new ground, hitting 91.5% with full electrics alone taking 77.5% share. Diesels lost more than half their share year-on-year, falling to just 2.3%, with petrol and plugless hybrids not faring much better. Overall auto market volume was 17992 units, slightly above seasonal norms. The Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 took the top two spots.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Chinese EV maker Nio says Q3 deliveries totaled 24,439 vehicles, topping its own guidance

Nio Inc. ADRs jumped 3% in premarket trade Friday, after the the China-based electric vehicle maker reported deliveries of 10,628 vehicles in September, up 125.7% from the year-earlier period, and deliveries of 24,439 vehicles in the third quarter. The third-quarter number was ahead of the company's own guidance from early September of 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles. At the time, the company said the global chip shortage was expected to weigh, and lowered guidance from an earlier range of 23,000 to 25,000 vehicles. "As of September 30, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 142,036 vehicles," the company said in a statement. The third-quarter number represents an increase of 100.2% from the third quarter of 2020. Shares have gained more than 400% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 14.7%.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

EVs In 60ish Seconds: This Week's Interesting News, October 1

Check out some of this week's top EV headlines below or get the full scoop here. At the very least, you’ll be the smartest person at the water cooler when it comes to major headlines in the industry and at best, you’ll win one of our free prizes!. Bio: John...
CARS
insideevs.com

China: Geely Wants 5,000 Battery-Swapping Points Running By 2025

Geely announced that it was going to start looking into battery swapping technology for its EVs back in 2017, and now it has shown one of its swapping stations at the 2021 Wuzhen Internet Conference, where it also announced plans to have as many as 5,000 of them operational in China by 2025.
CARS
eenews.net

EV sales have doubled. Is a ‘tidal wave’ coming?

Electric vehicle sales are booming in the U.S., with purchases nearly doubling over a year ago. That trend is chipping away at the long-held narrative that drivers aren’t ready for electric cars, and it’s leading some analysts to recalibrate their predictions. “We used to have a lot of very definitive...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Refreshed Tesla Model X EVs Spotted At Fremont, Deliveries Incoming?

Several refreshed Tesla Model X electric vehicles have been spotted in the delivery area of the company’s Fremont plant in California on September 29. The flyover video shared by Sawyer Merritt fuels expectations that full-scale production of the Model X Plaid and Model X Long Range could start this quarter. That’s especially because these new crossovers were spotted in a lot that Tesla generally uses for shipping to delivery centers. As a result, approval for deliveries shouldn’t be too far off.
CARS
insideevs.com

Lordstown Motors Selling Ohio Plant To Foxconn For $230 Million

Lordstown Motors, the EV startup that bought GM’s Lordstown, Ohio plant in late 2019, has agreed to sell the factory to Taiwan’s Hon Hai Technology Group (a.k.a. Foxconn) in a $280 million deal. As part of the agreement, Lordstown will get $230 million for the plant after buying it from...
BUSINESS

