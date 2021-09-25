CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Federal judge deals blow to vaccine mandate for NYC teachers

By MICHAEL HILL
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fZXB_0c7wFcb200
Virus Outbreak US FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2021, file photo, a girl passes a "Welcome Back to School" sign as she arrives for the first day of class at Brooklyn's PS 245 elementary school in New York. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, fueled by children now back in their classrooms, loose mask restrictions and low vaccination levels. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan)

New York City schools have been temporarily blocked from enforcing a vaccine mandate for its teachers and other workers by a federal appeals judge just days before it was to take effect.

The worker mandate for the the nation’s largest school system was set to go into effect Monday. But late Friday, a judge for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction and referred the case to a three-judge panel an an expedited basis.

Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Filson said officials seeking a speedy resolution by the circuit court next week.

“We’re confident our vaccine mandate will continue to be upheld once all the facts have been presented, because that is the level of protection our students and staff deserve,” Filson said in an email.

The New York Post reported that the department sent an email to principals Saturday morning saying they "should continue to prepare for the possibility that the vaccine mandate will go into effect later in the week."

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in August that about 148,000 school employees would have to get at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 27. The policy covers teachers, along with other staffers, such as custodians and cafeteria workers.

It's the first no-test-option vaccination mandate for a broad group of city workers in the nation’s most populous city. And it mirrors a similar statewide mandate for hospital and nursing home workers set to go into effect Monday.

As of Friday, 82% of department employees have been vaccinated, including 88% of teachers.

Even though most school workers have been vaccinated, unions representing New York City principals and teachers warned that could still leave the 1 million-student school system short of as many as 10,000 teachers, along with other staffers.

De Blasio has resisted calls to delay the mandate, insisting the city was ready.

“We’ve been planning all along. We have a lot of substitutes ready,” the Democrat said in a radio interview on Friday. “A lot is going to happen between now and Monday but beyond that, we are ready, even to the tune of, if we need thousands, we have thousands.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 6

ch
7d ago

A vaccine mandate is illegal and immoral. Biden is joining Hitler as one if histories most evil men with this effort to force an experimental drug into Americans. An experimental drug so untrusted by it's own manufacturers that they will not take it, and required that Biden shield them from liability when others took it. Again, biden is demonstrating that Democrats are evil....and defining a segment of the population that has a slave mentality and will do anything the STATE orders. A mentality that is most accepting of socialism and hateful of American individualism. A mentality that does not deserve American citizenship........So as the unvaccinated are being discriminated against by this evil, their choices are limited. Either quit and let the vaccinated slaves do all the work, stay and sue, or submit to the vaccine mandate and take out your anger on the business and it's employees.  Remember...."All that is necessary for evil to succeed is that good men do nothing.” ~ Edmund Burke

Reply
6
sayitisntso
7d ago

Stand firm America!!! Impeach Biden and Harris before they completely destroy our precious country!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
8
Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘My heart is breaking’: NYC teachers who refuse vaccination prepare for possibility of being removed this week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Heather Plantamura has been teaching at her Staten Island middle school — working both remotely and in-person — and ensuring her students continued to learn during the tumultuous time. But she may not be able to return to her classroom later this week, as New York City is requiring every public school employee to receive at least one dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hudsonvalley360.com

Lawsuit halts vaccine mandate

UTICA — A federal court Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccine mandate for the state’s health care workers. The lawsuit, which was filed by 17 health care workers including doctors and nurses, alleges that the mandate nullifies federal anti-discrimination laws for “sincere religious exemptions” granted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Vaccinations#Nyc#Department Of Education#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
bloomberglaw.com

N.Y. Health Workers Win Religious Exemption to Shots Mandate (2)

New York state must temporarily allow exemptions from a mandate on Covid-19 vaccinations for health care workers with religious objections, a federal appeals court ruled, amid a spate of U.S. legal battles over vaccine and mask requirements. The ruling, in a case filed by three workers who sued to block...
HEALTH
CBS New York

Some Health Care Workers Still Defiant As New York State Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadline is looming for state health care workers to get vaccinated or lose their job, and Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking steps to be ready in the event of staffing shortages. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Hochul is preparing to sign an emergency order and making plans to activate the National Guard and bring in medical personnel from other states and countries if necessary as the midnight deadline nears for everyone working in a hospital or nursing home to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “We have a right to defend our people against a global pandemic, and we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hngn.com

Vaccine Mandate: Biden Administration Releases New Guidance That Terminates Federal Employees If They Refuse To Get Inoculated

According to Biden administration guidelines released this week, federal workers may be dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19. Still, while their disciplinary cases make their way through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues. New Guidance on Vaccine Mandate. In a recently published article...
U.S. POLITICS
Cheddar News

The Legality of Employer and Government Enforced Vaccine Mandates

As governments and employers across the U.S. expand the use of vaccination mandates for their employees, a debate has broken out as to how far such restrictions can go. Ian Carleton Schaefer, the chair of Loeb & Loeb's New York employment and labor practice, and Jenin Younes, a litigation counsel for the New Civil Liberties Alliance, join Cheddar to discuss the hot button topic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy