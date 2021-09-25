CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle Star In The Tragedy Of Macbeth

By Liz Wright
uncrazed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaoirse Ronan and James McArdle are starring alongside each other in The Tragedy of Macbeth. Rehearsals for Yaël Farber’s production at the Almeida in Islington have begun. Ronan will make her UK stage debut as Lady Macbeth and McArdle is set to play Macbeth – whose relationship will be at the heart of the adaption, with some lines reassigned.

IN THIS ARTICLE
