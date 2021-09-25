Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg player ratings as Hoffenheim handed a humbling defeat to the undefeated Wolfsburg

Bayer Leverkusen moved to third place after beating Stuttgart in an entertaining match. Leverkusen was dominating the possession early on and were keeping Stuttgart on their toes with their gegenpress which ultimately led Andrich to score the fastest goal in the Bundesliga this season by scoring in the second minute of the game after Schick held the ball and laid it to Bakker whose cross was met by Andrich. Leverkusen added the second after Wirtz assisted Schick. Wirtz scored the third by blasting it away from Muller. Overall Leverkusen would be pleased with the performance. Stuggart dominated the ball but failed to take their chances.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO