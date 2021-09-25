Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg player ratings as Hoffenheim handed a humbling defeat to the undefeated Wolfsburg
It was a slow start to the first half as both the teams exchanged possession quite often in the first fifteen minutes. There was nothing happening for a long time even after Wolfsburg started asserting themselves on the match. The pace of the game was slow until Baku curled one in to the top right corner in the 25th minute to make it 1-0. Wolfsburg continued to hold most of the possession as Hoffenheim were ineffective when they had the ball. Just before the halftime, Hoffenheim managed to equalize through a header from Kramaric.firstsportz.com
Comments / 0