College Gameday Crew Makes Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma

The Mountaineers kick off Big 12 play tonight on the road in Norman against the 4th ranked Oklahoma Sooners. Moments ago, the cast of ESPN College Gameday and guest picker Danica Patrick made their selections for tonight's game. Despite going into great detail, there was some love shown for WVU.

Desmond Howard

"I got West Virginia in this game. They'll upset Oklahoma."

Danica Patrick

"West Virginia."

Lee Corso

"Not so fast my friends, I got Oklahoma."

Kirk Herbstreit did not pick. He is calling the game on TV.

