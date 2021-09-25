CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

College Gameday Crew Makes Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 8 days ago

The Mountaineers kick off Big 12 play tonight on the road in Norman against the 4th ranked Oklahoma Sooners. Moments ago, the cast of ESPN College Gameday and guest picker Danica Patrick made their selections for tonight's game. Despite going into great detail, there was some love shown for WVU.

Desmond Howard

"I got West Virginia in this game. They'll upset Oklahoma."

Danica Patrick

"West Virginia."

Lee Corso

"Not so fast my friends, I got Oklahoma."

Kirk Herbstreit did not pick. He is calling the game on TV.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Something's Got to Change

West Virginia fell 23-20 on Saturday to the Texas Tech Red Raiders marking their third straight loss in the series. The Mountaineers are now 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play. To this point in the Neal Brown era, WVU holds a 13-14 record which includes a 9-14 record vs Power Five opponents. Nearly two and a half years into the job, Neal Brown is starting to feel the heat from the fan base, and rightfully so.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineer Mantrip: Texas Tech Edition

It's homecoming week in Morgantown and the West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Texas Texas Tech Red Raiders for their Big 12 Conference home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:35 and televised on ESPN2. The Mountaineers arrived for Mountaineer Mantrip at 1:08 as they made their way to Mountaineer Field in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Suffers Another Devastating Loss

In consecutive weeks, the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) dropped a heartbreaker losing in the final moments to Texas Tech (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday 23-20. The West Virginia offense was held to a three and out on their opening possession of the game, marking the first time this season they had not scored a touchdown on their first possession of the game, and it was an indication of an abysmal first half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
MountaineerMaven

PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to Bounce Back Versus Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) welcomes the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1) for Homecoming weekend. Texas Tech has notched three wins on the season over Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Florida International, with their only loss coming to Texas last week 70-35. In comparison, West Virginia has picked up two wins over LIU and Virginia Tech with losses to Maryland and last week in the final seconds at Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Texas Tech

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) is set to host Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1) for homecoming on Saturday evening as they look to earn their first win in Big 12 Conference play. To get you all set for today's matchup, click the links below. Brown: 'There's a Formula to Win Here'. You...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1) Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 3:35 pm EST and televised on ESPN2. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 33, Texas Tech 23. I don't see Texas Tech winning their third straight over West Virginia. The Mountaineers have no...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Corso
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
MountaineerMaven

WVU Releases Uniform Combo for Texas Tech Game

The Mountaineers return to Milan Puskar Stadium this Saturday to host Texas Tech for this year's homecoming game. With a win, WVU will be back to .500 in Big 12 Conference play and would move to 3-2 on the season. Moments ago, WVU released their weekly video unveiling the team's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Brown: 'There's a Formula to Win Big Here'

Through two-plus years, Neal Brown holds a 13-13 record as the head football coach at West Virginia. Sure, it doesn't seem like much progress is being made but the record doesn't tell the whole story. Brown inherited a depleted roster that lost over 90% of its offensive production to the...
NFL
MountaineerMaven

WVU's Keys to the Game vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers return home this Saturday for their Big 12 home opener and homecoming game against Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1). The Red Raiders have won the last two meetings in the series but West Virginia essentially handed them the game a year ago with a fumble that was returned for the game-winning touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

WVU Freshman James Okonkwo out for a Month

According to Jeff Goodman of the Stadium, West Virginia University Mountaineer freshman James Okonkwo will be sidelined for a month after breaking a bone in his foot during practice. The forward committed to West Virginia in June and reclassified from the class of 2023 to 2021 and arrived in Morgantown...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Gameday#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan
MountaineerMaven

2022 WR Brandon White Announces Commitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
CINCINNATI, OH
MountaineerMaven

Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 5

A couple of weeks ago, the national media didn't view West Virginia as a lock to become bowl eligible. However, the Mountaineers' win over Virginia Tech two weeks ago and giving Oklahoma all they could handle this past week, has earned the national media's respect. Here's how the bowl projections...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

WVU Basketball Schedule Finalized

On Thursday, West Virginia University in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference have announced time and television for the upcoming 2021-22 basketball season. Oct. 29 Akron (charity exhibition) ESPN+ 7:00 p.m. Nov. 9 Oakland ESPN+ 7:00 p.m. Nov. 12 Pitt ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Elon % ESPN2 Charleston...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
MountaineerMaven

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 5

Week 5 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):. The Sooners continue to find ways to win games. West Virginia may have handed them a win on Saturday but in the end, it's all about the result. Oklahoma isn't the same flashy Oklahoma we've all grown accustomed to but they're racking up the wins.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

What Texas Tech HC Matt Wells had to Say About WVU

"They've got two different skill sets. Neal does a really good job of swapping them in and out and calling plays for both of them. Greene can run, but Doege is the starter, at least as of right now he is. Neal has done a really nice job with both of those guys and obviously to me, it doesn't look like it's interrupting the whole flow of their offense. Greene comes in the ball game and they run the ball with him but they still throw it. I think it does present challenges to your defense because they're a little bit different."
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Quick Hits: Rhythm with 2 QBs, Leddie's Workload, Fixing Mistakes + More

"Here's what it comes down to. We've got the ball and it's on the 27-yard line. We get a false start, it's 2nd and 6 or 7, and then we have a bad snap. Here's the thing, Zach Frazier, played his ass off. He played well. Zach Frazier is our hardest worker, he's the most prepared, he's one of our best practice players. He does everything that gives you an opportunity to perform well on Saturday night. If you look at it, there were probably 63 countable snaps. 59 of those were pretty good and he's playing against two guys that are really really good. I'll say this, Zach Frazier, over the course of the next three and a half years, I'll take him every single time in that situation, in that moment."
NFL
MountaineerMaven

Sean Mahone Named a Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

On Wednesday, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) proudly announced West Virginia Mountaineer safety Sean Mahone as one of 176 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which the National Football Foundation annually bestows to the nation's top football scholar-athlete. Mahone is second on the team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
415
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy