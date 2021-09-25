Sunday: Love to be Loved

“These are the words which Moses spoke” (Deuteronomy 1:1). Thus begins the book of Deuteronomy. And though, yes, Moses and the presence of Moses dominate the book, from these opening words to his death in the land of Moab (Deuteronomy 34:5), Deuteronomy (as the whole Bible) is really about the Lord Jesus. For He is the One who created us (Genesis 1:1-2:25; John 1:1-3), sustains us (Colossians 1:15-17, Hebrews 1:3), and redeems us (Isaiah 41:14, Titus 2:14). And, in a looser sense of those words, Deuteronomy reveals how the Lord continued to create, sustain, and redeem His people at this crucial time in salvation history.
