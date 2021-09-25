CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday: Love to be Loved

By Sabbath School Lesson
ssnet.org
 8 days ago

But we can, certainly, understand enough to know that it’s very good news. If, instead of “God is love,” it said “God is hate” or “God is vindictive” or “God is indifferent,” this revelation about Him could have been something to worry about. And the truth that “God is love”...

ssnet.org

southeastoutlook.org

Hope from the Homestead: Love God. Love others.

“Buy Dirt”—this is the name of a song written by Jordan Davis and sung by Luke Bryan. It is the counsel given by an old man to a young fella who admits he’s chasing the dollar and climbing ladders. Talking about life, he makes this statement: “The truth about it is, it all goes by real quick. You can’t buy happiness … but you can buy dirt.”
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Not Control, but Love

As we arrived at the cancer center, my mother informed me that she had been unable to walk on her left foot that. morning. She refused to use a wheelchair, and even refused to use my dad’s walker. Halfway to the check-in desk, I decided enough was enough. This wasn’t...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Chronicle

A love letter to the sun

Bright, bold streams of sunlight flood across my eyelids every morning. When I wake, the sun rises to etch out the contours of the windowpane grid onto the wall across my room. I can just make out the shadow of my fingertips as I stretch the sleep away. I’m grateful...
ASTRONOMY
elizabethton.com

Searching for love

When I was growing up on a narrow stretch of road surrounded by hills, trees, and all sorts of animals running wild called Cash Hollow in the heart of Johnson City, I think back and can only remember one person in my life that ever truly loved me, in the word Love I mean truly felt something for me a feeling that put my needs above her own. People throw that word around carelessly these days but over the years I have come to truly understand what love is and finally what it feels like. But growing up I never experienced it from my mother or father, aunts or uncles, but I did from my grandmother who was, and still is, known as grandma birdie.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ssnet.org

Monday: The Fall and the Flood

This was important because, for millennia, many people believed that the laws that governed the heavens were different from the laws that governed the earth. Newton showed that this belief was wrong. And though Newton’s contribution was in the area of natural law, the same principle holds true with moral...
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

The Duty to Love

Soren Kierkegaaard, a Danish philosopher in the 19th century, challenged people to think of love as a duty rather than as simply an emotion. Thinking of love as a duty can help it endure change, making it stronger. The modern perspective of only "loving as one is loved" deserves to...
SOCIETY
baylorlariat.com

Call your loved ones

We’re all college students and understand that times are crazy throughout the semester, but sometimes a text just isn’t enough, and you really should call your family more. It doesn’t have to be your mom or dad or sister, but it should be someone who loves you; they want to hear your voice and what’s happening in your life.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ssnet.org

1: Preamble to Deuteronomy – SPD Discipleship Video

Leigh Rice is the leader of the Discipleship Ministry Team at the South Pacific Division of Seventh-day Adventists that produces this series of videos. I've read the Book of Deutoronomy many times, but this time through the quarterly lesson a new spectrum of understanding has been open for me. The parallel that exists between the ancient people of Israel and us in this modern time is real. We too are in the same situation and condition; we are also heading to the promised land and we will benefit by obeying God and follow his instructions if we want to enter His kingdom.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Nurture the Wolf of Love

There is a wolf of love and a wolf of hate within people's hearts, according to a story, and it matters which one people feed each day. The impulse to be fearful of strangers evolved to help earlier humans survive, but today, it breeds alienation, conflict and disease. Ways to...
PETS
ssnet.org

Tuesday: The Call of Abraham

Many centuries later, the apostle Paul, in seeking to deal with the heresy of the Galatians, pointed back to Abraham’s call, showing it to be an early expression of what God’s intentions had always been: the gospel to the world. “Therefore know that only those who are of faith are sons of Abraham. And the Scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, preached the gospel to Abraham beforehand, saying, ‘In you all the nations shall be blessed.’ So then those who are of faith are blessed with believing Abraham” (Galatians 3:7-9).
RELIGION
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Responding in Love

Do not resist an evildoer. But if anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other also. - Matthew 5:39 (NRSV) Matthew 5:38-42 My older brother ran down the stairs with tears streaming from his eyes. A few seconds later I followed, trying to keep up with him on my little, three-year-old legs. When my brother and I entered the living room, my mom was startled and concerned. She asked my brother, “What’s wrong? Why are you crying?” My brother answered through his tears, “Grant hit me for no reason!” Before my mom had a chance to respond, I exclaimed, “That is not true! He is lying! I didn’t hit him for no reason; I kicked him for no reason!” This story from my childhood makes me laugh, but I also feel bad about the way I treated my brother. He didn’t deserve it.
RELIGION
Daily Free Press

Love you, love all

Self-love. What a concept. Self-love is a goal I have been working towards for a very long time, and I am finally on the right path to reaching that love for myself. I spent most of my youth being made fun of for being “too skinny.” People in middle school would make comments about me needing to eat more and that I looked anorexic. In reality, I was just born like a spaghetti noodle. To be honest, those comments really got to me, and I felt like I wasn’t beautiful just the way I was.
BOSTON, MA
Hanford Sentinel

Christ and Common Sense: Faithful love, sacrificial love

The Bible tells us that love should be defined by the agape love that God showed us when he sent Jesus Christ to earth to die on the cross for our sins (1 John 4:10). I often think of His supernatural love for us when I hear stories of people sacrificing for each other. That was the case when I read the story of Jean-Pierre and Bernadette Adams’ remarkable commitment to their marriage vows.
RELIGION
The Laker/Lutz News

A Legacy of Love

Faye descended from a founding family of Pasco County. Those connections spread wide through the Burnside and DeRosier families, and of course her own. She took immense pride in her family, and her faith, and will be greatly missed by both family and community. The following is a tribute to her extraordinary life and the lasting legacy she leaves behind:
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ssnet.org

Wednesday: The Covenant at Sinai

Why did the Lord do this stunning and dramatic rescue, actually taking one nation out of another nation, or, as Moses himself said to them: “Or did God ever try to go and take for Himself a nation from the midst of another nation, by trials, by signs, by wonders, by war, by a mighty hand and an outstretched arm, and by great terrors, according to all that the LORD your God did for you in Egypt before your eyes?” (Deuteronomy 4:34)?
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Sabbath: Moses’ History Lesson

“These are the words which Moses spoke” (Deuteronomy 1:1). Thus begins the book of Deuteronomy. And though, yes, Moses and the presence of Moses dominate the book, from these opening words to his death in the land of Moab (Deuteronomy 34:5), Deuteronomy (as the whole Bible) is really about the Lord Jesus. For He is the One who created us (Genesis 1:1-2:25; John 1:1-3), sustains us (Colossians 1:15-17, Hebrews 1:3), and redeems us (Isaiah 41:14, Titus 2:14). And, in a looser sense of those words, Deuteronomy reveals how the Lord continued to create, sustain, and redeem His people at this crucial time in salvation history.
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Celebrating the Friendships That Didn’t Last a Lifetime

They all cried as they embraced and kissed him [Paul] good-bye. They were sad most of all because he had said that they would never see him again. Then they escorted him down to the ship. Acts 2:37-38 NLT. Growing up back in the 20th century, long before Facebook and...
CELEBRATIONS
ssnet.org

Sunday: The Ministry of Moses

Even though Moses had nothing to do with the sin, he sought to intercede for this sinful people, even being willing to lose his own soul on their behalf. Fascinatingly enough, in Exodus 32:32, when Moses asks God to “forgive their sin,” the verb actually means “to bear.” Thus, Moses — understanding the gravity of sin and what it took to atone for it — asked God indeed to “bear” their sin. And that is because this is the only way, ultimately, that their sin, any sin, could be forgiven.
RELIGION
woodbridgetownnews.com

Love is Patient

Allie (Blum) & John Laychak have proven the scripture to be true! “Love is Patient.” They married in July 2020 and waited a year to celebrate with friends and family who were witnesses to their love and wedding renewal ceremony/1st year anniversary in The Berkshires in July 2021. Allie is...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
heraldstandard.com

IN LOVING MEMORY

Home, where it all seemed bright, and took from us a shining light. We miss that light, and ever will, her vacant place there's none to fill. Your uniqueness and. philosophy and only your sayings can never be forgotten. LOVE DAD, MOM & FAMILY.

