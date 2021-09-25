Sunday: Love to be Loved

Do not resist an evildoer. But if anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other also. - Matthew 5:39 (NRSV) Matthew 5:38-42 My older brother ran down the stairs with tears streaming from his eyes. A few seconds later I followed, trying to keep up with him on my little, three-year-old legs. When my brother and I entered the living room, my mom was startled and concerned. She asked my brother, “What’s wrong? Why are you crying?” My brother answered through his tears, “Grant hit me for no reason!” Before my mom had a chance to respond, I exclaimed, “That is not true! He is lying! I didn’t hit him for no reason; I kicked him for no reason!” This story from my childhood makes me laugh, but I also feel bad about the way I treated my brother. He didn’t deserve it.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO