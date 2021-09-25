Apple Accused Of Ignoring Three 0-Day Vulnerabilities And Skirting Bug Bounties
Like many big tech companies including Microsoft and Google, Apple has a bug bounty program that pays big bucks for newly-discovered security vulnerabilities. The fees for confirmed reports of issues range from $25,000 for "limited" unauthorized control of an iCloud account, to a cool million bucks for a zero-click remote chain with full kernel access without requiring user interaction. Of course companies build good will by following through on their promises of payment in these programs. When a researcher feels ignored, however, that can break trust in the program and leave vulnerabilities unpatched and exposed.hothardware.com
