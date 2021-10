According to close family members, the whereabouts of R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price remains unknown. Price's family says the 'As We Lay' singer was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July. Price herself confirmed such in an Instagram post and was having difficulties managing her symptoms. The family alleges that shortly after Price's announcement, she was admitted to a Georgia hospital and placed on a ventilator. Price was in communication with her family until mid-August but they say they have not heard from her in over a month.

