‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Film Adaptation is now in Theaters, More On the Cast, Plot and How long will it be in the Theaters.

The Phantom of the Opera will delay its Broadway closure to April 16, the production confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. After announcing that the Broadway production would end its 35-year run on Feb. 18, the show has added an eight-week extension to its closure date. This is the only extension possible, according to the production.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayAndrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development VentureMariah Carey Joins Broadway Musical 'Some Like It Hot' as Co-Producer Producer Cameron Mackintosh told the New York Times that the show is delaying its closure due to a spike in sales created after the show announced it would be closing. The Andrew Lloyd Webber-composed musical has been playing at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre since January 1988. More to come.

19 MINUTES AGO