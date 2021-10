It was another cardiac contest for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 when they squared off against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, but they walked away victorious this time around. It was a win sealed by kicker Greg Zuerlein and fueled largely by the play of running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, with defensive fireworks provided by first-round pick Micah Parsons. Amari Cooper didn't rack up yardage like he did a week prior, but one of his catches helped put Zuerlein in position to nail the game-winning 56-yard field goal.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO