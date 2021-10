TUNIS, Tunisia—He didn’t want to give his name. Surrounded by the thousands of other protesters who had turned out on Sunday to demonstrate against Tunisian President Kais Saied’s July power grab, the young man made his position clear: “I’m here to defend the freedom. I’m here to defend Tunisia and to say no to the president and all the shit he’s doing,” he said, his voice hoarse from shouting. “He doesn’t have the right to decide on behalf of 12 million people. He has to stop what he’s doing and respect his people.”

