Relationship Advice

Why good listening matters — and how to get better at it

By Hosted by Jonathan Bastian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a time of disconnection and distraction in the world, have we forgotten the importance of listening? Most of us are not shy about sharing our stories or voicing our opinions. But we spend much less time truly taking in what someone else says. How can asking Having better listening skills would help us build better relationships with our friends, families, and coworkers. And asking thoughtful questions would lead to less confusion and chaos. KCRW learns how to better hear what the world around us is saying.

