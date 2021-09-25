Traffic Stop Results In Drug Arrest

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

LOTTERY ・ 1 DAY AGO