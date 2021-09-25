Traffic Stop Results In Drug Arrest
WARSAW — A traffic stop last month led to the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. Chase O’Neil Schwinnen, 30, 1692 E. 200 N. 12, Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; dealing marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.www.inkfreenews.com
