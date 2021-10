The start of NBA training camps always comes the new school year optimism. It did not take Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard long to remark, “we’re really excited about the potential for this team” during his media availability to kickoff the season. At the same time in Wes Unseld Jr.’s first season as Wizards head coach, Sheppard cautioned “it takes time for things to coagulate and move forward.” With Media Day on Monday and training camp starting on Tuesday, here are the top quotes from Sheppard and Unseld Jr.‘s availability.

