High Wycombe robbery sees group attack victim in early hours

By Tom Burnett
buckinghamshirelive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old man was tackled to the ground and kicked in the stomach during an early hours robbery. The victim was on Priory Avenue, High Wycombe, when he was approached by a group of four men. One of them told the others to shake him before they tackled him to...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

