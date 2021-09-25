Rochelle bank names new market president

Special Logo Special Logo

ROCHELLE – Rochelle State Bank officials announced this week their latest new hire, Doug Bloodworth, as market president. Bloodworth is a lifelong resident of Wilcox County and previously served as part of the local leadership team at Colony Bank. He has almost 20 years of banking expertise, with experience spanning across consumer, residential, commercial and agricultural loan programs.

In addition to serving the financial needs of residents, Bloodworth is an active member of the community and volunteers with the Wilcox County Recreation Department and the Wilcox County School System.

Orlando, Fla.-based ST Hldgs Inc. acquired Rochelle State Bank on June 4, 2021, and has since made significant investments in capital, technology and bank management. Established in 1947 by the Estes family, Rochelle State Bank is a financial staple in Wilcox County.

“I would like to thank Matt Estes, Rochelle’s former bank president and CEO for more than 40 years of dedicated service to the community,” Rajib Das, chairman of ST Hldgs and Rochelle State Bank, said in a news release. “He is retiring from his management duties but will continue to serve as a valuable member of our Board of Directors.”

“It’s an honor to be a part of the driving force behind a new chapter of community banking for Wilcox County,” Bloodworth said. “Rochelle State Bank’s reliable, one-on-one, familiar customer service will always remain. We’re ready to upgrade the digital capabilities and give residents even more ways to conveniently access our services.”