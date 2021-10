By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable to return to Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders due to an injury. The Steelers announced during the 2nd quarter that Watt injured his groin. Per @SteelersPRBurt Watt groin injury questionable to return — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 19, 2021 Watt recorded one sack in the game before leaving with an injury. The team says he is questionable to return to the game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO