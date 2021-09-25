There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Wye Island NRMA In Maryland
You may have hiked at some of Maryland’s most popular spots, but sometimes it’s the hidden, underrated gems that can really surprise you. That’s especially true for the following place, which is home to a magical tunnel of trees that many people don’t know about. Read on to learn more, and consider heading here for a beautiful, photo-worthy adventure.
Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area (also known as Wye Island NRMA) is a hidden gem in the eastern shore area. It's only a 25 minute drive from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, yet not many people even know about it.
This spot covers over 2,000 acres, with emphasis on providing a suitable habitat for wintering waterfowl. But this place isn't just for the birds. Head here to explore the handful of trails, including Ferry Point Landing Trail.
This particular trail is a loop, and it's an easy 1.4-miles in length.
Keep your eyes peeled for wildflowers and wildlife along the way...
...and marvel at the curved Osage Orange trees that you can walk right through.
The whimsical trees are a favorite spot to photograph...
...for obvious, stunning reasons.
You'll also love the serene water views, where there are even more magical trees to capture with your camera.
This looks like a picture-perfect spot for a beach picnic, don't you think?
Keep in mind that Wye Island NRMA is also a beautiful place to explore during autumn, or even winter. Learn more about this pristine paradise by visiting the website linked below.
For more information about Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area, visit the official website .
For another unique adventure in Maryland, click on: Explore The Ruins Of This Ghost Ship Graveyard In Maryland !
The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Wye Island NRMA In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State .
Comments / 0