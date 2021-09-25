There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Wye Island NRMA In Maryland

In an age where technology seems to rule it all and our schedules are busier than ever, there’s something so appealing about escaping to a cabin. Perhaps it’s the absence of our everyday routine or lack of modern conveniences, but an overnight stay in a cozy log dwelling can really do wonders for the soul. If you agree, then there’s a rustic Airbnb in Virginia that belongs on your radar. Tucked away in the woods near Appomattox, this cabin dates back to the 1840s, and spending the night here is a bit like traveling back in time. Of course, that’s half the charm! Here’s more on what awaits you at this cozy cabin rental in Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO