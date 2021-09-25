CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Wye Island NRMA In Maryland

By Jamie Alvarenga
 8 days ago

You may have hiked at some of Maryland’s most popular spots, but sometimes it’s the hidden, underrated gems that can really surprise you. That’s especially true for the following place, which is home to a magical tunnel of trees that many people don’t know about. Read on to learn more, and consider heading here for a beautiful, photo-worthy adventure.

Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area (also known as Wye Island NRMA) is a hidden gem in the eastern shore area. It's only a 25 minute drive from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, yet not many people even know about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m65Md_0c7vzl7400
Google Maps

This spot covers over 2,000 acres, with emphasis on providing a suitable habitat for wintering waterfowl. But this place isn't just for the birds. Head here to explore the handful of trails, including Ferry Point Landing Trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnK4l_0c7vzl7400
Google / Adventure Awaits

This particular trail is a loop, and it's an easy 1.4-miles in length.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aag41_0c7vzl7400
AllTrails / Malcolm User

Keep your eyes peeled for wildflowers and wildlife along the way...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hiYek_0c7vzl7400
AllTrails / Katie Ewing

...and marvel at the curved Osage Orange trees that you can walk right through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzEuF_0c7vzl7400
AllTrails / Kevin Davidson

The whimsical trees are a favorite spot to photograph...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kaZtT_0c7vzl7400
AllTrails / Nathan Traxler

...for obvious, stunning reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFgRI_0c7vzl7400
Mark Dignen / Getty Images

You'll also love the serene water views, where there are even more magical trees to capture with your camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9Hbv_0c7vzl7400
AllTrails / Ellen Schwenk Medlock

This looks like a picture-perfect spot for a beach picnic, don't you think?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKF6e_0c7vzl7400
AllTrails / William Hughes

Keep in mind that Wye Island NRMA is also a beautiful place to explore during autumn, or even winter. Learn more about this pristine paradise by visiting the website linked below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYk3G_0c7vzl7400
Google / TMichelle Moore

For more information about Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area, visit the official website .

