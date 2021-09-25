Northfield synagogue fills the shelves at JFS food pantry

MARGATE – Congregation Beth Israel of Northfield filled a van of much needed food donations for the food bank at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. The donated items were brought to the synagogue during the High Holidays. Over 30 years, ago, Beth Israel started the tradition of donating food to those in need during the Yom Kippur fast. The congregants understand that while their religious fast is voluntary, others in the community face food insecurity daily.