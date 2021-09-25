CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Letter: Science should inform choices

By to the editor
Times Union
 8 days ago

I want to thank the Times Union for printing Gary Abernathy's column "Is the law catching up to science?" Sept. 10. It was so refreshing to see a piece that documented what modern science reveals about the unborn child, most especially that he or she is not a formless lump of cells.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Bend Tribune

Letters: Teach kids about politics to create well-informed voters

With 197,179 people in St. Joseph County registered to vote, only 116,688 actually showed up and voted in the 2020 elections — a 59% turnout rate. What causes such a low turnout for these elections? Well, people are just not showing enough interest or are too uneducated in matters to care. People see the brutal misconceptions about politics in the United States and just decide not to vote or care about politics in general.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Vaccines should be delivered to other nations

I believe that many Americans would be willing to forgo or postpone booster shots for COVID-19 if they were satisfied that those doses would go to Third World countries for first doses and not just remain in some U.S. freezer. What I propose is this: When large health care providers,...
HEALTH
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Blackmail? No. The vaccine is still a choice

To the editor -- If Julie Montgomery believes vaccine requirements are blackmail (Aug. 22 letters to the editor), then she doesn't have to get one. But calling someone brainwashed because you disagree with them is ridiculous. It is also ridiculous to refuse the one thing that may help us out of this mess. But it is a choice.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reading Eagle

Letter: Hateful political signs should not be permitted

Disbelief, disgust, disappointment, disapproval, frustration and fear are appropriate reactions when viewing yard signs displayed throughout Brecknock Township. For years residents have been subjected to bullying, hateful, divisive and subversive messages. The township supervisors are turning a blind eye on the general welfare of their constituents. The election is long...
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Modern Science#The Times Union
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Informative refugee commentary

We — our family — would like to thank Lt. Col. Margaret Stock for the straightforward and informative commentary published on the opinion page Sept. 9 concerning Afghanistan refugees. It is encouraging for us to know there are still experienced and intelligent people who are willing to speak up and tell the facts when disinformation is continuously being published.
IMMIGRATION
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Vaccinated by choice not by compulsion

The attacks continue against Congresswoman Elise Stefanik from the editorial staff and letter-writers: Most recently for her position against mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. My household has been vaccinated by choice not compulsion. The lethality of this virus diminishes to statistical zero in age groups descending to those under 12. I am...
GLENS FALLS, NY
Arizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: Individual choice and freedoms vs. public health

Some governors are angry at President Biden for mandating vaccines for federal government employees. They say vaccines should be an individual choice and that mandating the vaccine takes away their freedom. The same governors oppose abortions. Both issues involve a matter of life or death. But those governors that believe...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: GOP governors ignoring science and harming children

Regarding "Death of child added to toll as Missouri tops 11,000 COVID-19 deaths" (Sept. 14): According to a Sept. 9 American Academy of Pediatrics report, of the 10 states having the highest levels of pediatric coronavirus per 100,000 juveniles, nine are led by Republican governors. Is this coincidence or the result of enforcing policies based on partisan politics rather than medical science?
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
St. Cloud Times

Masks in schools should be common sense, not politics: Letter

Since when did school districts start taking medical advice from politicians? School districts are entrusted with the safety of their district's children. Yet when Dr. Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control, Minnesota Department of Health and American Academy of Pediatrics etc. all recommend masks, school districts are starting with no mask requirement?
EDUCATION
Reading Eagle

Letter: The science is clear on climate change danger

U.S. media outlets do not uniformly report on our menacing climate crisis. This should be on the front page of every newspaper. Here, The New York Times has got it right, the Reading Eagle not so. “Biden pushes climate action” (Reading Eagle, Sept. 18) stresses what President Joe Biden has to say rather than, as does the Times, what the scientists are saying.
READING, PA
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Costs of personal choices

Why is society paying for the cost of the personal choice of the unvaccinated? They drive up medical costs, overwhelm access to medical care, increase unemployment costs, force business shutdowns, force school closings, etc. Personal choice and accountability must go hand in hand.Personal choice must bear the cost/burden of incremental...
ANCHORAGE, AK
wildlife.org

For actionable science, scientists and managers should work together

To produce science that can be implemented and make changes in conservation and management, researchers say managers, scientists and other stakeholders should work together from the beginning, even developing together the research questions that need to be answered. Researchers call this technique “translational ecology,” and one team of scientists recently...
SCIENCE
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Bronson’s choice to make

Mayor Dave Bronson’s approach to homelessness has been to hire an inexperienced homeless coordinator, put forth an untenable plan, attempt to bypass public process and comment, and to not show up at the negotiating table. He is now gaslighting the public and trying to spread blame because this has been planned as a political ploy all along. It is extremely disturbing that he would use and manipulate the homeless situation to set the stage for political gain in the 2022 municipal elections.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Getting vaccine should be a doctor-patient decision

Regarding “Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on COVID-19 vaccine mandates” (Sept. 15): How can the same people who argue for abortion “my body, my choice” not also apply this argument to vaccines?. Letter: Trump's second term in exile means he can't run again. Letter: Twin Towers security chief warned of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: Go back to teaching reading, writing, math and science

Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools officials have stated they do not teach Critical Race Theory. However, tenets of CRT do frame the curriculum being used. Teachers may not be teaching CRT, but it appears they are being trained to use a CRT lens to frame lesson plans. A good summary of CRT tenants and principles can be found at: https://christopherrufo.com/crt-briefing-book/.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Palm Beach Interactive

Women should have choice

There is a difference between pro abortion and pro choice. Every woman should have the right to decide what is best for her body and her life. A male has the ability to impregnate many women and may face no consequences. A woman who becomes pregnant in Texas, and possibly in Florida, has no choice because men think they know better than women what is best for them, and they want to dominate and exert power and control over women and their reproductive rights. That is what abortion control is all about—power and control over women. It is men – men who may have impregnated numerous women, and who will never have to carry a child for nine months – who are making those choices. After a baby is born, who will be left to assume responsibility for the child’s welfare? Rarely is it the man. Women need to be free to decide their own futures with freedom of choice, and with freedom from domineering, controlling men who want to “keep women in their place” with antiquated and restrictive abortion laws.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Scientists Rewired The Brain of a Mutant Worm Using Parts From a Hydra

Brains aren't the easiest of organs to study, what with their delicate wiring and subtle whispering of neurotransmitter messages. Now, this research could be made a little easier, as we've learned we can swap some critical chemical systems with the host animal being none the wiser. In a proof-of-concept study run by a team of US researchers, the microscopic worm Caenorhabditis elegans was genetically gifted pieces of a nervous system taken from a radically different creature – a curious freshwater organism known as Hydra. The swap wasn't unlike teaching a specific brain circuit a foreign language, and finding it performs its job...
SCIENCE
Pantagraph

LETTER: MaKe right choice, get vaccinated

We now know a lot about COVID. We know that it has killed more than 630,000 people in the U.S. -- about four times the population of McLean County. We know it can kill people no matter how much they mocked the virus, such as conservative talk show host Phil Valentine.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy