Letter: Science should inform choices

There is a difference between pro abortion and pro choice. Every woman should have the right to decide what is best for her body and her life. A male has the ability to impregnate many women and may face no consequences. A woman who becomes pregnant in Texas, and possibly in Florida, has no choice because men think they know better than women what is best for them, and they want to dominate and exert power and control over women and their reproductive rights. That is what abortion control is all about—power and control over women. It is men – men who may have impregnated numerous women, and who will never have to carry a child for nine months – who are making those choices. After a baby is born, who will be left to assume responsibility for the child’s welfare? Rarely is it the man. Women need to be free to decide their own futures with freedom of choice, and with freedom from domineering, controlling men who want to “keep women in their place” with antiquated and restrictive abortion laws.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO