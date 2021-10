UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko says she is open to a trilogy fight with her rival, UFC double champion Amanda Nunes. Shevchenko is currently getting ready to defend the women’s 125lbs belt against top contender Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 next Saturday night. Should Shevchenko win that fight, it would be her eighth win in a row in the flyweight division, and the calls for her to move back up to bantamweight and fight Nunes again will be high. After all, Shevchenko was one of the only UFC fighters who has ever given problems to Nunes. Although Nunes holds two wins over Shevchenko, the second fight was a split decision that some people that Shevchenko won, and so a trilogy fight seems like something that could happen.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO