UFC 266: Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili odds, analysis

By Braeden Arbour
thebodylockmma.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer title challenger Marlon Moraes and Georgian phenom Merab Dvalishvili will clash at UFC 266 in the final fight of the preliminary card. After coming up short in a bid for the UFC’s bantamweight title in 2019, Brazil’s Marlon Moraes would go 1-2 in his next three. Beating former featherweight king Jose Aldo is a massive feather in the cap of any UFC legacy, but his following knockout losses to Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font left Moraes going back to the drawing board and taking nine months away from the sport. Coming back refreshed, Moraes will look to snap his losing streak and search again for a title run following a potential victory over Merab Dvalishvili.

