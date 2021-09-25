UFC 266: Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili odds, analysis

UFC 266 is all wrapped up and the event was as good as advertised. The main event? That was a classic. Alexander Volkanovski was able to keep his featherweight belt against Brian Ortega but he had to work for it and then some. It was a fun first 10 minutes and Volkanovski figured to be ahead, but that third round was one of the greatest rounds in UFC history. Ortega caught a kick, landed a left hand and took Volkanovski down right into a mounted guillotine. You would think with the history of ‘T-City’ and locking up submissions, it’d doom Volkanovski and the belt would be Brian’s. Wrong! Then Volkanovski escaped mount and started wailing on the challenger with heavy shots... only to be caught in a triangle choke! Those are Ortega’s two best submissions and Volkanovski survived them both. By the end of the round Ortega’s face was beaten to a pulp and he had damn near no energy left. One more choke attempt in the 4th fell by the wayside and Volkanovski poured on the punishment, but Ortega wouldn’t go away.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO