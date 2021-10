Welcome to the first part in a series of “Is Bourbon Broken?” where we take an in-depth look at a multi-part blog series from Bourbon and Banter. In these four episodes, we are going to look at the consumer, the secondary market, retailers and distributors, and then wrap it up once again evaluating the consumer. In this first part, we take a long hard look at the consumer. Are every day bourbon drinkers the ones to blame? What compels people to stand in line for Blanton’s? But ultimately, what can we all do as bourbon enthusiasts to educate the broader mass market?

