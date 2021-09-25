CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge deals blow to vaccine mandate for NYC teachers

New York City schools have been temporarily blocked from enforcing a vaccine mandate for its teachers and other workers by a federal appeals judge just days before it was to take effect.

The worker mandate for the the nation’s largest school system was set to go into effect Monday. But late Friday, a judge for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction and referred the case to a three-judge panel an an expedited basis.

Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Filson said officials seeking a speedy resolution by the circuit court next week.

“We’re confident our vaccine mandate will continue to be upheld once all the facts have been presented, because that is the level of protection our students and staff deserve," Filson said in an email.

She said more than 82% of department employees have been vaccinated.

While most school workers have been vaccinated, unions representing New York City principals and teachers warned that could still leave the 1 million-student school system short of as many as 10,000 teachers, along with other staffers, such as cafeteria workers and school police officers.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has resisted calls to delay the mandate.

kin
7d ago

I totally agree! Getting vaccinated with a drug not yet FDA approved (Pfizer BioNTech still under full EUA for 12 and older and Comirnaty - the real approved drug for 16 and older-is not available to us) should without question be a choice. Im for masks and distancing but not forced experimental medicine!

Syren Winters
7d ago

It should be a choice, not forced. I absolutely agree with masks and social distancing as much as possible but not forced mandated jabs.

