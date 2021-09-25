CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee County, WI

Snow Lilly, Milwaukee County Zoo polar bear, dies at 36

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — North America’s oldest polar bear living in human care at the Milwaukee County Zoo has died, zoo officials said Saturday.

The Journal Sentinel reports 36-year-old Snow Lilly was euthanized Friday due to her declining health and subsequent quality of life concerns. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy for polar bears in human care is about 23 years.

A recent wellness exam found Snow Lilly had heart disease and was undergoing other age-related changes, the release said. Snow Lilly came to the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2005 from the Bronx Zoo.

“Snow Lilly was a visitor favorite at the Zoo and considered one of the iconic animals in the population,” said Zoo Director Amos Morris in a statement. “She will be sorely missed by both staff and visitors.”

In recent years, the zoo called on Snow Lilly to stand in for a groundhog and usher in spring at a Groundhog’s Day celebration in 2018. She also shared a birthday with Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich.

A necropsy will be performed, as important information can continue to be collected from it and help other polar bears living in human care. Final necropsy results will be forthcoming in the upcoming months.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Authorities find body believed to be Miya Marcano

A body believed to be Miya Marcano was found in a wooded area in Orlando, Florida, Saturday morning, Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced. The discovery is part of a joint-agency search into the disappearance of Marcano, who went missing this month. "We can't imagine the pain, the anguish, that...
ORLANDO, FL
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Milwaukee County, WI
Lifestyle
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Yelich
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

593K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy