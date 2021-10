Grammy award winner Ashanti has announced some major music news, sharing that she's now the owner of all of her masters and is now preparing to independently re-record her 2002 debut studio LP. "I first signed to a record label when I was 14 years old," she said in an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. "Then see how things have changed so far. It is very important to have a conceptual understanding of what to sign."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO