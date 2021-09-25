CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Fix White or blank Screen issue in Google Chrome

The Windows Club
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, we will be discussing how you can fix the error where Google Chrome launches with a white or a blank screen. Commonly known as the WSOD (White Screen of Death), it is not as concerning as issues like BSOD, and can be fixed by tweaking a few areas of your browser settings. The most common reasons behind this issue are corrupted cache files, incompatible extensions, and hardware acceleration, so our solutions are going to be directed at solving them as well.

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

Chrome under hacker attack — how to update ASAP

Google patched Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux Monday (Sept. 13) to fix two zero-day flaws being actively used by hackers in attacks. Nine other vulnerabilities were also fixed. You'll want to update your browser ASAP to make sure you're not a sitting duck. To update Chrome in Windows or...
COMPUTERS
districtchronicles.com

Google apps, Maps, YouTube, Gmail not working latest

Somewhere around 0.2% to 0.3% of Android users are still accessing the Play Store on Android 2.3 – which sounds small. But there are more than 3billion active Android devices in the world. That suggests somewhere between 6million and 9million active devices will be affected by this change. These old...
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Clear Cookies and Site Data on Android

Websites can store data—like your login state, preferences, and even tracking information—in cookies, which are pieces of information your web browser remembers. You can clear browser cookies whenever you want: Here’s how to do it on Android. What Are Browser Cookies and Site Data?. When you visit a website it...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Chrome Browser#Chrome Os#Chrome Extensions#Wsod#Bsod#Options#Settings You#Chrome Hardware#System
makeuseof.com

7 Google Chrome Tips That Will Boost Your Productivity

Did you know that you can use Google as a timer, text editor, and currency converter? Or that you can add quotation marks and other symbols to get more accurate results? You can even choose to search specific websites directly from your browser. Google Chrome is quite an amazing tool...
INTERNET
Android Headlines

You'll Need To Upgrade To The New Google Chat PWA Sept. 27th

Folks who use Google Chat PWA (Progressive Web Application) will have a treat in store. On Monday, Google announced that there’s going to be a new version of the Google Chat PWA coming on September 27th, and upgrading is mandatory. Google Chat PWA is a replacement for Hangouts. For folks...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

6 Must-Have Chrome Extensions for Gmail

Email is a huge part of modern life, and Gmail is one of the largest existing email service providers. But there’s so much more that you can accomplish with Gmail than simply opening and replying to emails. With Chrome, there’s a nearly endless supply of extensions you can download, and...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Is it Safe to Store Credit Card Information on Google Chrome?

Google Chrome has a feature that allows you to store your credit card information on the browser. If someone were to hack into your system, they would be able to get access to everything on your laptop. The only piece of information hackers still don’t have is your CVV number and the only way for them to obtain that number is through phishing attacks. If you have the autofill option enabled, you put yourself at risk of hackers being able to make purchases with your card.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
gamepressure.com

Google Chrome 94 Introduces Controversial AFK Detection

Chrome browser is introducing a feature that many may see as another level of surveillance. The new API that detects user inactivity takes into account much more data. Google is expanding its ability to monitor user activity in the Chrome 94 browser. It's no secret that web browsers track our...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Chrome might be borrowing yet another feature from Microsoft Edge

Have you ever browsed around a site and wondered, "what's the deal with this place?" According to a couple of tweaks to Chrome Canary, it looks like the browser will soon be able to answer that question with a quick click. It's a feature that was spotted in canary builds of Microsoft Edge recently, also based on the Chromium project.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Google Chrome 94.0.4606.61 (offline installer)

The web browser is arguably the most important piece of software on your computer. You spend much of your time online inside a browser: when you search, chat, email, shop, bank, read the news, and watch videos online, you often do all this using a browser. Google Chrome is a...
COMPUTERS
mobilesyrup.com

Some users are starting to get Google Photos’ ‘Material You’ update

Google’s Material You design language is hitting several apps this month, including the Google Chrome beta, Google Keep, Gmail, Google Meet, Google Calendar and more. Now, some users state that they’re seeing the update on the Google Photos app. First spotted by Android Police, the updated Photos app will offer...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Blank Home Screen on Your iPhone

Some of us like the simpler things of life: an unorganized Instagram feed, wired earphones, or minimalist iPhone wallpapers. If you prefer a super minimalist iPhone wallpaper, you should consider making your Home Screen blank. Sometimes, app icons can clutter your iPhone Home Screen and that’s just not the relaxing first page you’d like to see when you unlock your device.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google is giving you more control over dark mode in Chrome

The ability to make user interfaces look darker is something that has been spreading through the software world like wildfire in recent years, and it has reached the point that the option is to be found just about everywhere. Google Chrome is no different in offering this function, but Google...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

If you use Google Chrome, a zero-day vulnerability in Portals means you should update immediately

If you use Google Chrome, you should update immediately. A zero-day security flaw was fixed as a part of Chrome 94.0.4606.61, which was released as an emergency update for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The exploit has been assigned the CVE ID CVE-2021-37973, though the company has withheld information about the exploit until the majority of users have updated. The update is rolling out on the stable channel now, and users should update as soon as they can. To check your Chrome version, click the overflow menu in the top right, go to “more”, and click “help”. It will say the Chrome version that you have installed, and will also install the latest available to you.
INTERNET
softpedia.com

Fix Chrome Launcher 0.1

Fix Chrome Launcher is a dedicated Windows service designed to keep Google Chrome from resetting custom launch options. Therefore, you no longer need to re-do all custom settings everything the browser does an update. Attaches to the Chrome registry string to prevent it from changing the current settings. The idea...
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Google: Manifest V2 Chrome extensions to stop working in 2023

Google has shared the phase-out timeline for Manifest V2 Chrome extensions and its plans to bring Manifest V3 to full feature parity. Extension capabilities are restricted using a mechanism called extension manifest. Google made available the new version, Manifest V3, when Chrome 88 was announced earlier this year. Google first...
INTERNET
Pocket-lint.com

Google Lens is coming to the Chrome browser on desktop

(Pocket-lint) - Google is making it easier for you to use Lens on all your devices. As part of a slate of updates announced on 29 September 2021, Google revealed that Lens will be available for Chrome on the desktop in the "coming months". The search giant tweeted a GIF showing how Lens will work in the desktop browser. You'll be able to rick-click on a website, then select search with Lens and highlight a portion of a page, and then you will get relevant results. This could be super handy if you want to identify a specific product, animal, or place.
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Google Chrome users face hacking risk; see safety tips

Google has recently revealed that seven ‘high’ rated security threats have been discovered in Chrome. These vulnerabilities impact. users across all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. Considering the severity of the threat, Google has issued its fourth urgent upgrade warning in 2 months. In this warning, Google...
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

Chrome Side Search panel will keep you from having to leave Google

Once upon a time, there was a small movement among web browser extensions to introduce side panels for things like tab navigation and other useful pieces of UI. Browser makers themselves seem to have frowned on such an interface, but it seems that the tables have turned recently. Google is apparently starting to reclaim the sides of Chrome for additional information, like Reading lists and Google Lens searches. Now it is working on another panel that’s designed to keep you living in Google land, even when you’ve turned away to another web page.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy