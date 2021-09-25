Redistricting commission schedules first round of meetings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The commission to redraw political districts in Rhode Island has scheduled its first round of meetings across the state.

The Special Legislative Commission on Reapportionment is charged with drafting and reporting to the General Assembly on how the legislative and congressional districts should be reapportioned. It released its meeting schedule Friday and a website with information and data for the process.

The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in Newport at the Community College of Rhode Island campus auditorium.

Subsequent meetings will be held Oct. 4 in the Woonsocket High School auditorium, Oct. 7 in South Kingstown in the Brookside Residence Hall at the University of Rhode Island, Oct. 18 in the Providence Career and Technical Academy auditorium, Oct. 21 in Warwick at CCRI’s Knight Campus auditorium and Oct. 25 in Bristol at the Mount Hope High School auditorium. All of the meetings begin at 6 p.m.

The state constitution mandates redistricting for the General Assembly districts and the two congressional districts after each 10-year census. Rep. Robert Phillips, a Woonsocket Democrat, and Sen. Stephen Archambault, a Smithfield Democrat, lead the commission.

A second round of meetings will be scheduled. The meetings will be broadcast on Capitol Television and streamed online.