Jack G. Brawner, age 91 of Nebraska City died September 21, 2021 at The Ambassador in Nebraska City. Visitations will be 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or Peru State College Foundation. A full obituary will appear in the next edition of the News-Press. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.