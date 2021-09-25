Rookie boy group EPEX gears up for their first comeback since debut

ITZY's 1st full album 'Crazy In Love' have broken a personal record. According to Hanteo Chart, ITZY's album 'Crazy In Love' has officially surpassed 259,705 copies in first week sales. This is greater than the 200,130 copies in first week album sales that ITZY achieved with their previous EP album 'Guess Who', released back in April. Thus, ITZY have broken a personal record in their first week album sales. In addition, ITZY's 'Crazy In Love' was ranked as the #4 highest first week album sales among all K-pop girl groups.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO