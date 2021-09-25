CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie boy group EPEX gears up for their first comeback since debut

By Yaki-Jones
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie boy group EPEX is gearing up for their first-ever comeback since debut with 'Bipolar Pt.2 - Prelude of Love'. On September 26 at midnight KST, EPEX dropped a new group concept photo for their upcoming release. EPEX debuted earlier this year in June with their 1st EP album 'Bipolar Pt.1 - Prelude of Anxiety', and they plan to continue their story where they left off with their comeback EP album, 'Bipolar Pt.2 - Prelude of Love'.

