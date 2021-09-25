Apex Legends Player Had Three Sentinels Shots Left to Survive, Landed All Three

An Octane player accidentally took himself out in style when he tossed a grenade straight up into the air. Reddit user Duckreads posted the clip to the Apex Legends subreddit this past weekend. In the video, they ran around a building in the Capacitor area of Kings Canyon as Octane, trying to chase an opposing player. They decided to take things to the roof and throw a grenade up into the air, intending for it to land on the roof of the building. They then threw a jump pad on the ground and leaped onto the roof, only to be killed by their own grenade as it fell out of the air and landed on them. When they died, their own kill quip played, putting the icing on the cake.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO