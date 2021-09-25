CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Player Had Three Sentinels Shots Left to Survive, Landed All Three

By Nathan Fusco
 8 days ago
An Apex Legends player showed what it's like playing under pressure. With a teammate down, and a two versus one scenario, Redditor hand_of_jackie needed to hit every shot. As you can tell in the clip, they were struggling with ammo and quickly used the last of energy ammo for the Volt. With just three shots left, hand_of_jackie took down both players. they did use the last of the Volt to reduce the ammo of the enemy Loba, making her one shot.

