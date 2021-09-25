Woman shot while driving south on Turnpike near Griffin Road

A 24-year-old Pompano Beach woman was shot in the hand and leg Saturday morning while driving south on the Turnpike near Griffin Road, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman was in the right lane driving a white BMW when a black or dark blue Crown Victoria fired several shots from the left lane.

One of the bullets hit the woman’s left hand and lodged in her upper right leg. Another bullet hit her left front fender.

The Crown Victoria kept going south on the Turnpike.

The woman was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

FHP asks anyone with information to dial *347 or email Browardcrimestoppers.org .